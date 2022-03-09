Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Susquehanna

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s current price.

POWI has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $86.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.58. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $2,011,591.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after purchasing an additional 158,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 187,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,610,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

