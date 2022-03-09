Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,935,957 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,922,351,000 after buying an additional 623,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $7.33 on Wednesday, reaching $283.18. 523,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,316,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

