Polymath (POLY) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000978 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $368.69 million and approximately $28.94 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polymath has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.00256445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001262 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.