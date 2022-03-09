PolkaDomain (NAME) Tops One Day Volume of $67.00

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. PolkaDomain has a market capitalization of $530,667.29 and approximately $67.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00042344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.40 or 0.06512745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,194.63 or 0.99732433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00041934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044458 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

