Polianta Ltd Purchases New Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 136.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after acquiring an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 32.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,721,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,589,000 after acquiring an additional 425,159 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DFS traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.61. 53,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.32.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

