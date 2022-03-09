Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after acquiring an additional 931,872 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Capital One Financial by 41.5% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,180,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,620,000 after acquiring an additional 346,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Capital One Financial by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,611,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,214,000 after acquiring an additional 338,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Shares of COF stock traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.10. 195,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,873. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $121.21 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

