Polianta Ltd Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Polianta Ltd grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $4.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.14. The stock had a trading volume of 87,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,632. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

