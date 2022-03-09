Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Stock Price Up 43.2%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) traded up 43.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.11. 3,456,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,714% from the average session volume of 190,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polar Power during the second quarter worth about $733,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Polar Power during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Polar Power by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

