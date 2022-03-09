PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE PNM opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.