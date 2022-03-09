PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 200,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,507. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

