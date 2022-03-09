Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PLYM opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $983.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -89.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 133,980 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 104,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 73,152 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 44,915 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.