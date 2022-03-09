PlayAGS (AGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 31,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

