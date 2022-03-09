Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

