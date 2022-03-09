PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Piper Sandler

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PJT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.
NYSE PJT opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.84. PJT Partners has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 287,062 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.
PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
