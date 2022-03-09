Pirate Chain Market Cap Hits $222.44 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $222.44 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00328104 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00074296 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00096978 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004884 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,735,237 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

