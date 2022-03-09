Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signify Health in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Tassan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

SGFY opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.92.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,995,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 897.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Signify Health by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,338 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the third quarter worth $34,528,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the fourth quarter valued at $11,742,000.

Signify Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.