Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PME. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $44.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

