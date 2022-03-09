PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years.
NYSE PFL opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
