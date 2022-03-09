PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years.

NYSE PFL opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

