Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.
DOC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.
Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.
Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.