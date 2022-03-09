Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

DOC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

