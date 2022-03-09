Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Gap Down to $35.22

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.22, but opened at $33.66. Phillips Edison & Company Inc shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 4,584 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

