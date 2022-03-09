Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 161,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,106,791 shares.The stock last traded at $79.20 and had previously closed at $84.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

