Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Update

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,020,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 8,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:PM opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.38. The company has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,452 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,310 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

