Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 189,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,054 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.