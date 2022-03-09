Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Update

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,100 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 174.4 days.
OTCMKTS:PXPHF opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. Pexip Holding ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.
Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
