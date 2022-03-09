Peter Kamin Acquires 28,000 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Stock

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) Director Peter Kamin acquired 28,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $935,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Kamin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Peter Kamin acquired 16,000 shares of IAA stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $564,320.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Peter Kamin acquired 4,000 shares of IAA stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $143,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Peter Kamin acquired 35,000 shares of IAA stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Peter Kamin acquired 132,100 shares of IAA stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00.

NYSE:IAA opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

