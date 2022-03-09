Peter Harrison Sells 4,606 Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.92), for a total value of £133,297.64 ($174,656.24).

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 2,853 ($37.38) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market cap of £8.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,319.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,516.76. Schroders plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,674 ($35.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,913 ($51.27).

Get Schroders alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

SDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.89) to GBX 3,544 ($46.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.82) to GBX 3,750 ($49.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,724.86 ($48.81).

Schroders Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.