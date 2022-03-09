Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.970-$1.000 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.

WOOF stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,095,000 after buying an additional 1,148,949 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $1,155,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

