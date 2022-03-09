Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.970-$1.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. 2,575,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.