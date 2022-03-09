Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.970-$1.000 EPS.
NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. 2,575,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.