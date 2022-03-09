Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $342,311,000. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 445.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after buying an additional 2,424,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 21.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,878,000 after buying an additional 1,925,848 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after buying an additional 1,265,836 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1,723.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after buying an additional 1,247,060 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,319. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.20. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -297.14%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

