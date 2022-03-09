Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $297.08 million and a P/E ratio of -7.87.

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perpetua Resources (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perpetua Resources (PPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.