Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 161,165 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 1,353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 273,218 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 99,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

