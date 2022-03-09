PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PEP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $157.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $130.54 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

