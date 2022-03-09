PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on PEP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $157.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $130.54 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.
