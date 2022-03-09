Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,346.89 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $193.62 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.79.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $337,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,844 shares of company stock valued at $8,562,974. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 419,632 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,654,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after acquiring an additional 188,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,309,000 after acquiring an additional 136,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 115,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 60,121 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

