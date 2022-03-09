PegNet One Day Volume Reaches $1,569.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PegNet has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $114,882.03 and $1,569.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00042318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.23 or 0.06481899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,144.95 or 0.99837755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00041648 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

