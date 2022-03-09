Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,750 shares of company stock worth $182,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEGA stock traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $80.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,594. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.49. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $143.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -100.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -15.00%.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.