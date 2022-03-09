PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $67.68

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.68, but opened at $64.53. PDC Energy shares last traded at $65.28, with a volume of 1,547 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $226,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $305,031.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,979. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PDC Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PDC Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

