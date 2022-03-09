PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $90,990.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $90,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $71,882.32.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $123,003.54.

On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $226,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $92,194.12.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65.

On Monday, December 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $74,987.00.

NASDAQ:CNXN traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,516. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 570.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 181,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 95.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 152,809 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 47,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

