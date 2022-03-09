Paul Rennie Purchases 48,167 Shares of Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR) Stock

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR – Get Rating) insider Paul Rennie purchased 48,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,623.52 ($36,951.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapeutic products for human use in Australia. It offers pentosan polysulphate sodium drugs in the injectable form for the treatment of bone marrow edema, respiratory, and alphaviral arthritis diseases.

