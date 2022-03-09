Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on GSK shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

