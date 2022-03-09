Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $158,000 Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAVE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 140.0% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $11,550,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth about $576,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAVE opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

