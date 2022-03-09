Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,540,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,494,000 after acquiring an additional 43,021 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 233.0% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,911,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,453 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,519,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 75,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.2% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 241,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.