Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 35.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

EVN opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

