Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 14,597 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UWM by 59.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UWM in the third quarter worth $7,364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UWM by 57.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 350,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UWM by 2,645.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 706,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the third quarter worth $2,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get UWM alerts:

In related news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of UWMC opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.94. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.