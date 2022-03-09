Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXUS. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.53.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

