Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $364.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) will announce $364.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $357.00 million and the highest is $369.90 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $360.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $41.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -384.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

