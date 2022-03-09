Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

PLTR opened at $11.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 5.73. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,369,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,707 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

