PAID Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.91 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $20.91 million and $764,688.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.55 or 0.06531532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.87 or 1.00055877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00041556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00044477 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

