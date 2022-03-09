Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,386.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 297,382 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,477,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,537 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 570,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after purchasing an additional 71,310 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $74.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,605 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCRX. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

