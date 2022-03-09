P. Sean Burke Sells 100,000 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

P. Sean Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.96. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Investors Bancorp (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

