Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,660.00

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,660 ($21.75) and last traded at GBX 1,718 ($22.51), with a volume of 61702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,280 ($29.87).

OXIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.03) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.41) to GBX 2,600 ($34.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,243.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,359.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.31.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

